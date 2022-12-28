The "United Kingdom (UK) Make-up Market Size and Trend Analysis by Categories and Segment, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats, Market Share, Demographics and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK make-up sector was led by the face make-up category in value terms in 2021, while the nail make-up category is expected to register fastest value growth during 2021-2026.

Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading channel in distribution of make-up products in the country. L'Oreal S.A. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. are the leading companies in the UK make-up sector.

The per capita consumption and expenditure of make-up in the UK was higher than both the global and regional level in 2021

The per capita consumption of face make-up was higher than other make-up categories in 2021 in the UK

Parapharmacies/Drugstores was the leading distribution channel in the UK make-up sector, with a value share of 208% in 2021

Both Private labels and brands registered decline in the UK make-up sector during 2016-2021

Face make-up, recorded highest volume sales across leading cities in UK

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of UK in the Global and Western European Markets

Growth Analysis of UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western European Market

PCC and PCE of UK Compared to Global and Western European Market

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

UK Make-up Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross-Category Comparison -Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross-Category Comparison -Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis-Category: Eye Make-Up

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) -Eye Make-Up

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) -Eye Make-Up

Market Size Analysis -Category: Face Make-Up

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) -Face Make-Up

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) -Face Make-Up

Market Size Analysis-Category: Lip Make-Up

Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) -Lip Make-Up

Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) -Lip Make-Up

Market Size Analysis-Category: Nail Make-Up

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value Share

Leading Companies (Mass vs Premium) -Value Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: City Deep Dive

Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities

Part 8: Consumer graphics

Demographic Analysis

Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2021

UK Risk Analysis -Compared to Global and Western European Markets

