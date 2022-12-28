The "United Kingdom (UK) Make-up Market Size and Trend Analysis by Categories and Segment, Distribution Channel, Packaging Formats, Market Share, Demographics and Forecast, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
The UK make-up sector was led by the face make-up category in value terms in 2021, while the nail make-up category is expected to register fastest value growth during 2021-2026.
Parapharmacies/drugstores is the leading channel in distribution of make-up products in the country. L'Oreal S.A. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. are the leading companies in the UK make-up sector.
Scope
- The per capita consumption and expenditure of make-up in the UK was higher than both the global and regional level in 2021
- The per capita consumption of face make-up was higher than other make-up categories in 2021 in the UK
- Parapharmacies/Drugstores was the leading distribution channel in the UK make-up sector, with a value share of 208% in 2021
- Both Private labels and brands registered decline in the UK make-up sector during 2016-2021
- Face make-up, recorded highest volume sales across leading cities in UK
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of UK in the Global and Western European Markets
- Growth Analysis of UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western European Market
- PCC and PCE of UK Compared to Global and Western European Market
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- UK Make-up Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Cross-Category Comparison -Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross-Category Comparison -Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis-Category: Eye Make-Up
- Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) -Eye Make-Up
- Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) -Eye Make-Up
- Market Size Analysis -Category: Face Make-Up
- Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) -Face Make-Up
- Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) -Face Make-Up
- Market Size Analysis-Category: Lip Make-Up
- Segment-Level Analysis (in Value Terms) -Lip Make-Up
- Segment-Level Analysis (in Volume Terms) -Lip Make-Up
- Market Size Analysis-Category: Nail Make-Up
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value Share
- Leading Companies (Mass vs Premium) -Value Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: City Deep Dive
- Market Size Analysis of Top 10 Cities
Part 8: Consumer graphics
- Demographic Analysis
Part 9: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2021
- UK Risk Analysis -Compared to Global and Western European Markets
Companies Mentioned
- L'Oreal S.A.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
- Coty Inc.
- Natura &Co
- Revlon Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy -Louis Vuitton
- Li Fung Limited
