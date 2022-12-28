The move to n-type technology in mainstream PV production was a major development in PV cell and module manufacturing in 2022. Manufacturers added TOPCon and HJT capacity and racked up efficiency milestones in the process.The development of PV cell and module technology has been one dictated by both power output and cost. And while n-type technologies, such as heterojunction (HJT), have long demonstrated superior energy yields and conversion efficiencies, lower cost technologies such a p-type passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) were able to achieve high performance at a far lower cost structure. ...

