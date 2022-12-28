FinEx Funds ICAV - Notification to Shareholders

FinEx Funds ICAV

5 George's Dock

International Financial Service Centre

Dublin 1

Ireland

D01 X8N7

28 December 2022

FinEx Funds ICAV (the ICAV)

FinEx Tradable Russian Corporate Bonds UCITS ETF (the Fund)

Notification to Shareholders of the RUB Shares Share Class of the Fund

Dear Shareholder

We are writing to inform you that the Directors of the ICAV have resolved to terminate the RUB Shares Share Class of the Fund (the RUB Share Class) in accordance with Clause 11 of the Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV with effect from 17 January 2023 (the Termination Date).

The Directors of the ICAV have resolved to terminate the RUB Share Class as changes in material aspects of the business and in the economic and political situation relating to the RUB Share Class had material adverse consequences to the Shareholders and the investments of the Fund. It is not expected that Shareholders in the RUB Share Class will receive any proceeds from the redemption of shares held in the RUB Share Class.

In accordance with the ICAV's prospectus and, pursuant to this notice of termination, Shareholders in the RUB Share Class will be deemed to have given a request in writing for the repurchase of their Shares in the RUB Share Class. Accordingly, from the Termination Date, any existing shareholding in the RUB Share Class will be compulsorily redeemed in accordance with the Instrument of Incorporation and the ICAV's prospectus.

If you have any queries, please contact Martin Bednall, martin.bednall@finxcapital.com.

Capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the latest version of the Prospectus unless the context otherwise requires.

We thank you for your continuing support of the ICAV.

Yours faithfully

Director

FinEx Funds ICAV