Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy and a group of heat pump manufacturers have started a project to replace gas and oil heating systems in multi-family homes with propane heat pumps featuring low-charge propane (R290) as the refrigerant.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute ISE, together with a consortium of heat pump manufacturers and housing industry experts, have revealed plans to develop heat pumps for residential homes with R290 propane as the refrigerant. The LC R290 - Low Charge Heat Pump Solutions project aims to "develop easy-to-use solutions that can be propagated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...