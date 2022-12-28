KeyBank Supports Norristown Community With Grants to the Enterprise Center and Genesis Housing Corporation

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / KeyBank announces two recent charitable grants to organizations serving low-income individuals, families, and businesses in the Norristown community.

The Enterprise Center received $15,000 to support its work with the Norristown Small Business Assistance Center (NSBAC), which assists minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned microenterprises who are in the ideation and early stages of developing a business in Norristown. KeyBank's grant will help provide virtual and in-person business advisory services to NSBAC's small business clients, including business development support and evaluation, educational workshops, and a microloan program that connects business owners with available capital.

"The Enterprise Center appreciates KeyBank's award to support diverse small businesses and Norristown's thriving business ecosystem," said Robin Pointer, Senior Development Manager at The Enterprise Center.

KeyBank Foundation has also given $10,000 to Genesis Housing Corporation of Norristown to provide funds to the Pottstown Façade Improvement Project for renovations on historic properties in lower income areas. The program began accepting applications in March 2022 and to date has provided grants for the preservation of 15 neighborhood residential, businesses and commercial properties, and improving the overall appearance of the neighborhood. With KeyBank's funding, Genesis now expects to complete a total of 20 properties.

"Thanks to the support of KeyBank, the Pottstown Facade Improvement Program was a huge success and there is a waiting list for next year's program," said Judith S. Memberg, Executive Director of Genesis Housing Corporation. "It has helped lower-income homeowners make exterior repairs and provided an incentive for local small businesses to upgrade their facades."

Leaders from KeyBank's Eastern PA & Southern NJ market recently met with both organizations to present KeyBank Foundation checks.

"KeyBank is committed to partnering with community organizations whose mission it is to improve the lives of underserved populations and neighborhoods where we do business," said KeyBank Market President Jamie Tranfalia. "Small business development and helping to create safe, vibrant communities are cornerstones of our philanthropic program and we are proud to partner with The Enterprise Center and Genesis Housing Corp."

KeyBank Foundation grants are made under Key's National Community Benefits Plan established in 2017, which has already delivered more than $18 billion in lending and investments across Key's national footprint supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods.

About The Enterprise Center:

The Enterprise Center's mission is to cultivate and invest in minority entrepreneurs to inspire working together for economic growth in communities. We approach our mission by accelerating the capacity of minority enterprises to compete in any marketplace through business education, access to capital, management support, and connections; by providing debt and equity capital that businesses need to start, grow, and succeed; and by catalyzing benefits for businesses and residents that spark community revitalization. The Enterprise Center carries out its mission in alignment with its two partner affiliate organizations - The Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation and The Enterprise Center Capital Corporation.

About Genesis Housing Corporation:

Since 1994, Genesis Housing Corporation has served Montgomery County, PA as a community housing development organization (CHDO) and is dedicated to the development of affordable housing, the revitalization of neighborhoods and to the education of consumers on housing and financial issues. Genesis Housing Corporation, a HUD certified counseling agency, provides free monthly classes on credit, money management and the home buying process. For more information, call 610-275-4357 or visit our website at www.genesishousing.org.

About KeyBank Foundation:

KeyBank Foundation serves to fulfill KeyBank's purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and its mission is to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. The Foundation's mission is advanced through three funding priorities - neighbors, education, and workforce - and through community service. To provide meaningful philanthropy that transforms lives, KeyBank Foundation listens carefully to understand the unique characteristics and needs of its communities and then backs solutions with targeted philanthropic investments. KeyBank Foundation is a nonprofit charitable foundation, funded by KeyCorp.

About KeyBank/KeyCorp:

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion on June 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

