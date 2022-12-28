Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce the addition of Jody Shimkus as a independent member of the Board of Directors. The new appointment provides expertise in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) as the Company advances permitting towards a production decision. Benchmark's flagship - Lawyers Gold-Silver Project (the "Project") is located within a road accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, Chairman and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Jody to Benchmark's Board. As a seasoned veteran with a proven track record in the resources sector, she possesses significant knowledge of ESG practices and strategy. In addition, Jody has expertise with provincial and federal government regulators to advance and permit resource projects. Her skillset and professional acumen will complement the existing Board structures and help strengthen Benchmark's performance and long-term value for all shareholders and key stakeholders."

Jody Shimkus is President, JMS Consulting Inc., based in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. Jody is an experienced leader in environmental policy and regulatory affairs with over 30 years of private and public sector experience. Jody has significant knowledge managing politically sensitive, complex projects that involved high levels of engagement with Indigenous groups, and stakeholders. Jody will Chair and form a new independent Board Sustainability Committee geared towards focusing all Benchmark efforts towards Sustainability, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). The Sustainability Committee will assist the Board with respect to ESG governance matters relating to the Company.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20-kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

