Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US82982V1017 Sitio Royalties Corp. 28.12.2022 US82983N1081 Sitio Royalties Corp. [New] 29.12.2022 Tausch 1:1

US0585161054 FG Group Holdings Inc. 28.12.2022 US3024621068 FG Group Holdings Inc. 29.12.2022 Tausch 1:1

US02115D1090 Alset Inc. 28.12.2022 US02115D2080 Alset Inc. 29.12.2022 Tausch 20:1

