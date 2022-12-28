Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Euroafrica Digital Ventures TO2 (703/22)

At the request of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from Januari 3, 2023. Security name: Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB TO2 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: EURA TO2 -------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019173907 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 279094 -------------------------------------------------- Terms: One (1) warrant right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB. The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share during the period from September 1, 2023 to September 14, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0,75 SEK and a minimum of 0,04 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 18 September, 2023 - September 29, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 26, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.