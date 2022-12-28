Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022
GlobeNewswire
28.12.2022 | 16:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Euroafrica Digital Ventures TO2 (703/22)

At the request of Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB, equity rights will be traded
on First North as from Januari 3, 2023. 

Security name: Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB TO2
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:   EURA TO2             
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019173907           
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  279094              
--------------------------------------------------

Terms: One (1) warrant right gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share
     in Euroafrica Digital Ventures AB.                   
    The subscription price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted 
     average price of the Company's share during the period from September 
     1, 2023 to September 14, 2023. The subscription price may amount to a 
     maximum of 0,75 SEK and a minimum of 0,04 SEK.             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 18 September, 2023 - September 29, 2023                 
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  September 26, 2023                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
