Quest Diagnostics: Multiple Testing Options To Get- and Keep- Employees Working Safely

"As a leader in the nation's COVID-19 testing response, Quest Diagnostics is continually spearheading new innovations to broaden access to quality COVID-19 diagnostic insights.

- Cathy Doherty Senior Vice President, Regional Businesses

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, Quest added numerous COVID-19 tests to its menu in record time, including PCR molecular testing to confirm active infection, along with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); rapid antigen tests; and antibody testing.

Our testing offerings now include an at-home COVID-19 test service for private employers or for direct purchase by consumers. Quest's collaboration with eMed features proctored telehealth appointments through which a trained technician observes proper sample collection, confirms identity, and certifies results reporting.

COVID-19 antibody testing to detect antibodies associated with prior or recent COVID-19 infection is providing healthcare professionals with data about ongoing immunity.

Quest continues to support increased access to COVID-19 testing by:

Offering new consumer-initiated COVID-19 diagnostic test options for active COVID-19 infection via QuestDirect

Providing return-to-work testing solutions to increase access to COVID-19 testing for multiple large employers including:

- New York State (NYS) Employee Testing Program

- New York Police Department (NYPD) (p. 17)

- Hartford HealthCare to increase testing and capacity in locations across Connecticut

Employers across the country are taking advantage of our COVID-19 return-to-work services. Our Employer Population Health program helps employers streamline workforce COVID-19 testing and care for their employees. Offering molecular and/or antibody testing provides employees the knowledge they need about their COVID-19 status and may help employees feel more confident as they return to work. Our molecular tests can detect COVID-19 infection regardless of variant type.

QuestDirect, our consumer-initiated testing service, took early steps to increase access to testing in under-resourced communities by making COVID-19 testing available for $0 out-of-pocket. Eligibility for testing includes adults and minors regardless of symptoms or suspected exposure, consistent with updated government guidance on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing. Quest is believed to be the first national laboratory provider to enable patients-regardless of symptoms or exposure-to request access to COVID-19 diagnostic testing through a consumer-initiated testing site with broadly accessible, observed self-collection, at no cost to individuals.

