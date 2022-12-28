Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Achtung: Erneut starke Kurschance am Mittwoch!? Countdown…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 ISIN: US74834L1008 Ticker-Symbol: QDI 
Tradegate
28.12.22
08:29 Uhr
147,84 Euro
+0,02
+0,01 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
147,28147,4021:20
147,28147,4021:20
ACCESSWIRE
28.12.2022 | 21:02
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quest Diagnostics: Multiple Testing Options To Get- and Keep- Employees Working Safely

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2022 / Quest Diagnostics

"As a leader in the nation's COVID-19 testing response, Quest Diagnostics is continually spearheading new innovations to broaden access to quality COVID-19 diagnostic insights.
- Cathy Doherty Senior Vice President, Regional Businesses

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency, Quest added numerous COVID-19 tests to its menu in record time, including PCR molecular testing to confirm active infection, along with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV); rapid antigen tests; and antibody testing.

Our testing offerings now include an at-home COVID-19 test service for private employers or for direct purchase by consumers. Quest's collaboration with eMed features proctored telehealth appointments through which a trained technician observes proper sample collection, confirms identity, and certifies results reporting.

COVID-19 antibody testing to detect antibodies associated with prior or recent COVID-19 infection is providing healthcare professionals with data about ongoing immunity.

Quest continues to support increased access to COVID-19 testing by:

  • Offering new consumer-initiated COVID-19 diagnostic test options for active COVID-19 infection via QuestDirect
  • Providing return-to-work testing solutions to increase access to COVID-19 testing for multiple large employers including:
    - New York State (NYS) Employee Testing Program
    - New York Police Department (NYPD) (p. 17)
    - Hartford HealthCare to increase testing and capacity in locations across Connecticut

Employers across the country are taking advantage of our COVID-19 return-to-work services. Our Employer Population Health program helps employers streamline workforce COVID-19 testing and care for their employees. Offering molecular and/or antibody testing provides employees the knowledge they need about their COVID-19 status and may help employees feel more confident as they return to work. Our molecular tests can detect COVID-19 infection regardless of variant type.

QuestDirect, our consumer-initiated testing service, took early steps to increase access to testing in under-resourced communities by making COVID-19 testing available for $0 out-of-pocket. Eligibility for testing includes adults and minors regardless of symptoms or suspected exposure, consistent with updated government guidance on insurance coverage for COVID-19 testing. Quest is believed to be the first national laboratory provider to enable patients-regardless of symptoms or exposure-to request access to COVID-19 diagnostic testing through a consumer-initiated testing site with broadly accessible, observed self-collection, at no cost to individuals.

Find out more about QuestDirect (p. 37).

Read More

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: http://www.questdiagnostics.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733480/Multiple-Testing-Options-To-Get-and-Keep-Employees-Working-Safely

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.