New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Divine Spark Coaching is proud to launch its unique HypnoCoaching personal development package which helps clients get unstuck. This program is designed to help people who suffer from anxiety, depression, and various other mental health challenges to work through their trauma and conditioning on the way to a healthier and more balanced life, as well as people who are thriving in their lives but who know there is more room for growth.

Hypno Coaching is delivered in customized 3, 6, 9, or 12-month packages which combine sophisticated laser coaching which targets the conscious mind, and hypnotherapy which targets the subconscious mind. This combination is what sets it apart from most other life coaching methodologies. A typical cadence is to have 4 coaching sessions for every 1 hypnotherapy session - a unique formula that helps to draw out the conditioning that is causing pain and transform it into something that can move someone forward. This powerful style of hypnotherapy is called Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT) and was created by Marisa Peer. It combines aspects of traditional hypnotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to provide a truly holistic treatment for the mind.

Charles West, the president and CEO of Divine Spark Coaching, has been studying and applying spiritual principles for over 17 years now. His journey began when he survived the 9/11 terrorist attacks but carried tremendous trauma from the experience. He went out to find solutions and discovered that Hypnotherapy was the only thing that could help him identify what was blocking him and then help him get unstuck. It was this journey that led him to start his own business as a practitioner and to bring those tools and coping mechanisms to his clients. Over the 5 and a half years where he's been in business, he has brought an immense amount of experience and compassion to his work. He has attained a lot of respect in the industry and holds the following accreditations which demonstrate his holistic approach to healing and support:

Certified Rapid Transformational Hypnotist with the Marisa Peer School.

Certified teacher with Chopra Global in Ayurveda and Primordial Sound Meditation.

He brings all this to each and every person that he helps and leverages the knowledge and expertise acquired to get reliable, and repeatable results. Every client package is customized for particular needs and desired results, and all therapy sessions are highly individualized. The sessions can also happen virtually which opens up the service to anyone from around the world. Charles works with clients to purge the old neural pathways that carry negative self-talk and helps them to sculpt new ones that serve the person that they want to become.

This sort of work has become increasingly important since the COVID-19 pandemic as so many people have lasting psychological impacts from the ordeal. Different manifestations of stress, anxiety, and depression include overeating, smoking, drinking, insomnia, grinding of teeth, relationship challenges, and many more. Through Divine Spark Coaching's programs, hundreds of people have seen dramatic results that last well beyond the coaching sessions themselves.

To find out more about this coaching or to schedule a complimentary discovery session, visit their website at https://divinesparkcoaching.net/

Divine Spark Coaching is a life coaching agency that utilizes RTT hypnotherapy which incorporates aspects of neural-linguistic programming, and cognitive behavioral therapy to help clients deal with mental health challenges. Through individualized therapy sessions that alternate between laser coaching and hypnotherapy, clients can dig into both their conscious and subconscious minds to get to the root of anxiety, stress, depression, and the like - in order to transform their lives and regain their confidence.

To learn more about the company, visit their website at https://divinesparkcoaching.net/.

