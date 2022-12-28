eTcTacoma will be launching an exclusive collection in collaboration with artist Cristina Martinez at the end of December 2022.

Tacoma, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2022) - Streetwear brand eTcTacoma will be launching an exciting and exclusive collection in collaboration with artist Cristina Martinez. The collaboration is the first between eTcTacoma, a community-focused brand that was originally founded in Tacoma, and Cristina Martinez, who is a fellow Tacoma native.





The exclusive collaboration will feature Martinez's artwork in eTcTacoma's signature anorak and socks. The collaboration will highlight the current themes that Martinez has been focusing on, which include flowers, growth, and new life. Designed and sized for everyone, the unisex anorak and coordinating socks will feature Martinez's famous rendering of daisies with extraordinarily long stems, as well as butterflies. Martinez has also incorporated her own special interpretation of eTcTacoma's goldfinch mascot into the distinctive designs.





After the long postponement, the highly anticipated, limited edition collaboration will be released shortly after Christmas, on the 28th of December 2022, which also happens to be Martinez's birthday. Fans of both eTcTacoma and Cristina Martinez can purchase the anorak and socks by 11AM PST on the eTcTacoma website eTcTacoma.com or in-store from the brand's location at 116 South 9th Street Tacoma, WA 98402. These items can also be found for purchase on Cristina's website at juneandmars.com. Combining form and function, the anorak and socks are the perfect wardrobe additions to stay warm and dry throughout the coming winter season.





eTcTacoma is a genuine streetwear brand that takes pride in its grassroots origins. As a black-owned brand, it's known for continuing to support fellow brands, organizations, and artists from Tacoma, even as eTcTacoma's own audience and customers grow in number and reach. The brand's previous collaborators have included The Hundreds, Carrots, Bricks and Wood, The Kinsey Collection, and the Tacoma Art Museum, just to name a few.





A well-known artist and seamstress, Martinez currently works out of her studio in Seattle, Washington. Her eye-catching works of art have attracted fans and followers from beyond the borders of Washington state and the United States. Martinez has previously collaborated with high-profile brands and large retailers, including Nordstrom, Hypebeast, Dove, and The Roots Picnic, among many others. Aside from being a featured artist for Forest for the Trees, Martinez has also previously served as a final juror for The Current, an Artist Award at Tacoma Art Museum, which aims to support black artists living and working in Tacoma.

Having previously modeled for eTcTacoma, Martinez has been a long-time friend of the brand and its co-founders Umi Wagoner and Perris Wright. Their latest collaboration was not only a natural progression of their partnership, but one that has been long overdue, having been initially conceptualized before the pandemic.





About eTcTacoma

Founded by Umi Wagoner and Perris Wright, eTcTacoma is a streetwear brand that quite literally began in the streets. The co-founders originally sold their first wears in the halls of their high school and in the parking lot of the Tacoma mall. Since then, the long-time business partners have established eTcTacoma as a leading streetwear brand that focuses on storytelling through clothing. Alongside its online store, eTcTacoma has a boutique in downtown Tacoma, and is only the second streetwear brand to have successfully established a physical location in the area.

Despite eTcTacoma's growing popularity throughout the US and beyond, it continues to produce its designs in limited quantities, making them highly covetable. As a black-owned brand, eTcTacoma continues to focus on its backyard community, supporting and collaborating with local artists and institutions in Tacoma. eTcTacoma is a multiple award-winning brand that is intent on remaining true to its streetwear roots while developing into a premier heritage brand with rarewear products.

eTcTacoma

Email: umi@etctacoma.com

Phone: (253) 272-2894

Website: https://www.etctacoma.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/etctacoma/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eTcTacoma/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/etctacoma

Cristina Martinez

Website: https://www.juneandmars.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sew_trill

