MUMBAI / TOKYO, Dec 29, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - RuPay in partnership with JCB International Co. Ltd., has announced the second phase of its limited-time special cashback offer scheme for all RuPay JCB Debit and Credit Cardholders. JCB International Co. Ltd. is the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co. Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand. During the offer period, customers using a RuPay JCB Card will receive a 40% cashback on purchases made at retail stores in Thailand, Singapore, and Bahrain. The offer will be valid from December 29, 2022 to March 31, 2023. **The maximum cashback amount per transaction will be INR3,000, with an overall cap of INR15,000 per card during the offer period. Detailed T&C can be referred at www.rupay.co.inYoshiki Kaneko, President and COO, JCB International Co. Ltd., said, "As part of our constant endeavour to offer great value to our customers, we are happy to launch a cashback campaign from December 29, 2022 to March 31, 2023 in Thailand, Singapore and Bahrain for our valued RuPay JCB cardmember family. We are sure our rapidly increasing Indian cardmember base will enjoy not just the many doors opened by JCB's strong acceptance network but also a lucrative 40% cashback on all face-to-face transactions made by them on their RuPay JCB Debit and Credit cards in these countries."Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products, NPCI said, "We are happy to announce the second phase of our cashback offer scheme for all RuPay JCB Credit and Debit Cardholders. After launching the first phase of this offer and receiving positive feedback on it, we now want to expand the offering to more geographies so that an extended pool of Indian travellers can benefit from lucrative cashbacks. During the New Year season, Thailand, Singapore, and Bahrain typically see an influx of Indian tourists. Therefore, we have attempted to synchronize the appropriate locations with the opportune time in introducing the continuation of our cashback offer scheme for RuPay JCB Cardholders. Furthermore, with a growing international acceptance network and the sustaining actualisation of the pent-up demand for international travel, we hope to continue to provide such attractive offers in other regions in the future."The first-leg of the cashback scheme was introduced on October 1, 2022. In accordance with the offer scheme, RuPay JCB Debit and Credit Cardholders are being offered identical cashback benefits for in-store purchases made in Australia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) via their cards up until December 31, 2022.For the promotion details, please visit:https://www.rupay.co.in/rupay-festive-carnival/rupay-festive-carnival-detail?id=182* In-store purchase means a face-to-face Point of Sale transaction made at a merchant location.** NPCI reserves the right to change/modify the scheme without recourse to anyone or without any pre-notification.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB issues cards across various countries and regions internationally with more than 150 million card members. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/Media Contact for JCB:Ayaka NakajimaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jp*Inquiries will be responded from January 4, 2023 because the office will be closed December 30, 2022 - January 3, 2023.About NPCINational Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC FasTag) and Bharat BillPay.NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through the use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India's aspiration to be a fully digital society. For more information, visit: https://www.npci.org.in/Media Contact for NPCI:Shruti SinghTel: +91 9654497747Email: shruti.singh@npci.org.inPriyanka ChavdaTel: +91 9619378489Email: priyanka.chavda@npci.org.inAdfactors PRGaurav Agarwal / Aneek KunduTel: +91-8822940004 / +91-7406312399Email: gaurav.agarwal@adfactorspr.com / aneek.kundu@adfactorspr.comSource: JCBCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.