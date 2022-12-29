Das Instrument ECX0 US29428N2018 EPIGENOMICS AG SPON.ADR/5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.12.2022

The instrument ECX0 US29428N2018 EPIGENOMICS AG SPON.ADR/5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2022



Das Instrument S4BA US30315R1077 F-STAR THERAPEUT.DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.12.2022

The instrument S4BA US30315R1077 F-STAR THERAPEUT.DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2022



Das Instrument NPSA US65461T1016 NIPPON STEEL SP.ADR 0,33 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2022

The instrument NPSA US65461T1016 NIPPON STEEL SP.ADR 0,33 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.12.2022



Das Instrument 1LK AU000000LNK2 LINK ADMINISTR. HLDGS.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.12.2022

The instrument 1LK AU000000LNK2 LINK ADMINISTR. HLDGS.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2022



Das Instrument 7AR US15957P1057 CHARAH SOLUTIONS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.12.2022

The instrument 7AR US15957P1057 CHARAH SOLUTIONS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 30.12.2022

