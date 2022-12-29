North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - America's propolis brand BEE&YOU announced that it has won two Gold Awards at the 2023 Beauty & Body Awards organized by Delicious Living magazine.

Delicious Living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, announced the winners of its 13th annual Beauty & Body Awards. Delicious Living initiated these awards to educate consumers on how to make trusted beauty and body-care purchases in a market increasingly saturated with new products and wellness claims.

This international competition, organized by Delicious Living, a leading consumer magazine for the natural, organic, and healthy products industry in America, was held on an international scale and the winners were determined by public voting.

BEE&YOU won two gold medals with its two products :

BEE&YOU S.O.S Intensive Moisturizing Skin Protectant Face & Body Cream

BEE&YOU Anti-aging Face Cream with Bee Venom

ABOUT BEE&YOU

Woman Entrepreneur and Food Scientist Dr. Asli Samanci started production of propolis for the first time for her son, and subsequently developed a patented propolis extraction method. In 2013, Dr. Samanci started a business which is now a well-known global natural supplement and skincare brand: BEE&YOU.

Asli Elif Tanugur Samanci

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/149788_19d1d4f4d482ca4f_001full.jpg

BEE&YOU is the largest propolis manufacturer with a 100,000 square feet facility. It has branch offices in New Jersey, the U.S.A. and Amsterdam, Netherlands. It currently exports to 30 countries, including the U.S.A., the U.K., Japan, South Korea, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Africa, and the Middle East.

BEE&YOU is at CVS Pharmacy, Trader Joe's, Walgreens (launching) and over 2,000 stores nationwide in USA market. BEE&YOU has also won 50 awards from internationally recognized organizations for its innovative products, fair trade business model and intellectual property rights. Some of these awards:

Sofi Awards by Summer Fancy Food Show (USA)

Eco Excellence Award in Wellness Category by B Well Magazine (USA)

Eco Excellence Award in Raw & Fermented Food Category by B Well Magazine (USA)

SupplySide West Editor's Choice Award by Supply Side West (USA)

Nutra Ingredients Award (USA)

Delicious Living Beauty & Body Awards (USA)

World Beekeeping Award by Apimondia (International)

Natural & Organic Awards in 2 categories by Natural & Organic Products (UK)

BEE&YOU Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8694/149788_19d1d4f4d482ca4f_002full.jpg

