GlobeNewswire
29.12.2022 | 12:10
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: Redburn (Europe) Limited

Nasdaq Helsinki has, on request by the member and as a result of Brexit,
decided to terminate the cash equity memberships of Redburn (Europe) Limited.
The membership will expire as of December 30, 2022.

Redburn (Europe) Limited has traded with member ID RDBN the INET Trading System.

Member:         Redburn (Europe) Limited
INET ID:         RDBN          
Membership termination: 30th of December, 2022 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda
Wallander 
or Julian Butterworth telephone+44 (7785) 616500 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195.


Nasdaq Helsinki
