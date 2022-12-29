The "Industrial Wood Coatings Italy 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reports provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for industrial wood coatings, with 2021 as the base year and forecasts to 2026.

The information in the report is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players, backed up by thorough secondary research and the analyst's in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Industrial Wood Coatings

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2026)

Prices and market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2020 and 2021)

Market shares by company in volume (2020 and 2021)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, nitrocellulose, polyurethane, polyester, others (2011-2026)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, powder, radiation-cured (2011-2026)

End use: Furniture, joinery, parquet, outdoor structures (2011-2026)

Functional layer breakdown: Pre-treatment, primer, intermediate, finishing (2011-2026)

Value breakdown by: Chemistry, technology, end use and functional layer (2020 and 2021)

Key Topics Covered:

1. IT Coatings Background

1.1 IT Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.7 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2. Foreword Industrial Wood Coatings

3. IT Industrial Wood Coatings Overview

3.1 New Dwelling Construction

3.2 Dwelling Stock

4. IT Industrial Wood Coatings

4.1 IT Market Overview

4.2 Historical and Forecasts: Industrial Wood

4.3 Prices and Market Values

4.3.1 Prices and Values by Application System

4.3.2 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.4 Detailed Prices: Water Based

4.5 Detailed Prices: Solvent Based

4.6 Detailed Prices: Radiation cured

4.7 Detailed Prices: Powder

4.8 Prices and Values by Type of Layer

4.9 Prices and Values by Sector

4.10 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.11 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.12 Water Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.13 Solvent Based: Historical and Forecasts

4.14 Radiation cured: Historical and Forecasts

4.15 Powder: Historical and Forecasts

4.16 Layer Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.17 Sector: Historical and Forecasts

4.18 Market Shares: Industrial Wood

