Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR: BrainChip Joins Technology Partners During CES to Demonstrate Capabilities of Akida-Powered Solutions

LAGUANA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that it will be joining partners Prophesee, Socionext, and VVDN January 5-8 at CES to showcase compelling solutions on constrained edge devices, featuring its Akida processors. Akida processors simplify development by supporting today's mainstream network models and workflows while being future-proofed for next-generation edge AI solutions.

BrainChip joins Prophesee at The Venetian Hotel as part of a technology showcase highlighting Prophesee's Metavision® platform. BrainChip partners with Prophesee to optimize computer vision AI performance and efficiency to deliver next-generation platforms for OEMs interested in integrating event-based vision systems with high levels of AI performance coupled with ultra-low power technologies.

BrainChip joins Socionext in the Vehicle Tech and Advanced Mobility Zone, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall in Booth 10654. Socionext will be showcasing its leading-edge technologies and solutions in automotive imaging, AI, and smart sensing to help customers develop feature rich custom SoCs that enable product differentiation with an added competitive edge. Socionext has played an important role in the implementation of BrainChip's AI technology in SoCs and the companies are working together to satisfy the need for AI in edge computing. As part of this showcase, BrainChip will be highlighting its functionality with NVISO's human-behavior software designed for the automotive in-cabin environment.

VVDN Technologies has more than a decade of experience in product engineering and manufacturing electronic solutions. VVDN offers a value proposition by being a one-stop shop for customers by offering complete hardware, software, mechanical, testing, prototyping, certification, and manufacturing services. The company's focus is to help customers with their next technology innovation in the space of 5G, Wireless, AI/ML on Vision-based solutions, IoT, Cloud and Apps. To enable the same, BrainChip will be highlighting its industry leading technology at the VVDN Technologies Booth 10870 at CES developing opportunities for next generation products.

"We are excited to join our partners in Las Vegas during CES to showcase how combining BrainChip's Akida with their technologies delivers leading edge AI solutions," said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. "We look forward to demonstrating these capabilities in person."

BrainChip's neural processor Al IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. BrainChip IP supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases, such as convolutional neural networks with high throughput and unsurpassed performance in micro watt to milli-watt power budgets. Among the markets that BrainChip's Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of smart cars, smart homes of today and tomorrow, and industrial IoT.

For the latest schedule updates or to book an appointment with BrainChip during the CES event, attendees can visit https://calendly.com/brainchip/ces-2023?month=2023-01

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

