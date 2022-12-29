Anzeige
WKN: 852070 ISIN: US7445731067 
Tradegate
29.12.22
15:55 Uhr
58,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
29.12.2022 | 18:02
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Public Service Enterprise Group: It's Always a Good Time To Save

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), Thursday, December 29, 2022, Press release picture

We can all make decisions every day that can reduce energy use and increase sustainability. Here are the five simple measures you can take to save energy this month and all year long.

1. Install LEDs. Replace incandescent bulbs in your home with high-efficiency LEDs. LEDs use 80% less energy than conventional bulbs and last much longer. Remember to turn off lights whenever you're the last one to leave a room.

2. Adjust the thermostat to save energy at night or when no one's at home. If you have a programmable thermostat and you're not using it, now's a great time to start. Smart thermostat models include advanced features, such as remote control.

3. Pull the plug on standby power. Many electronic devices continue to use power when they're turned off. Unplug chargers and other electronic devices when it's convenient. Advanced power strips and smart plugs automatically shut off power to plugged-in devices when they're not being used.

4. Go low flow. The typical shower sends more than 25 gallons of hot water down the drain. Save water and energy by installing low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators. Also, take shorter showers and reduce the temperature on your water heater to 120°F.

5. Run full loads. Your dishwasher and clothes washer use a lot of water and energy. Make the most of it by waiting until you have a full load to operate them. Air dry clothes when you can. It reduces energy use for drying and is easier on fabric, making your clothes last longer.

Energy conservation is a year-round commitment. Little things, such as taking the time to turn things off when you're not using them, can make a big difference.

Learn more about PSE&G here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)
Website: http://www.pseg.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733581/Its-Always-a-Good-Time-To-Save

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
