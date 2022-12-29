Anzeige
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Lang & Schwarz
30.12.22
10:57 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,050
-100,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SISTEMA PJSFC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0500,05010:57
Dow Jones News
29.12.2022 | 18:22
294 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Director/PDMR Transaction 29-Dec-2022 / 19:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Director/PDMR Transaction

Moscow, Russia - 29 December 2022 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Felix Evtushenkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Senior Managing Partner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 12.131       2,201,398 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,398 shares 
       Price                            RUB 26,705,159.14 
                                     December 28, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Sergey Egorov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Managing Partner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 12.131       2,201,398 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,398 shares 
       Price                            RUB 26,705,159.14 
                                     December 28, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Artyom Zasursky 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Vice President for Strategy and Development 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 12.131       2,201,398 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,398 shares 
       Price                            RUB 26,705,159.14 
                                     December 28, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Aleksey Katkov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Managing Partner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 12.131       2,201,398 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,398 shares 
       Price                            RUB 26,705,159.14 
                                     December 28, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Ms. Svetlana Matveyeva 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Vice President for Human Resources (HRD) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 12.131       1,065,191 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      1,065,191 shares 
       Price                            RUB 12,921,832.02 
                                     December 28, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Ali Uzdenov 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Senior Managing Partner 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 12.131       2,201,398 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,398 shares 
       Price                            RUB 26,705,159.14 
                                     December 28, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Mr. Sergey Shishkin 
2.      Reason for the notification 
                                     Member of the Management Board 
a)      Position/status 
                                     Vice President for Corporate Governance and 
                                     Legal Affairs (CLO) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial 
a)      Name                            Corporation 
 
                                     213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary registered shares 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code                     ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 
 
                                     Purchase of shares 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                     Price          Volume 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                     RUB 12.131       2,201,398 
       Aggregated information 
 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      2,201,398 shares 
       Price                            RUB 26,705,159.14 
                                     December 28, 2022 
e)      Date of the transaction 
 
                                     Moscow, Russia (outside a trading venue) 
f)      Place of the transaction

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded, diversified Russian holding company in sectors including telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, e-commerce, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets as of 31 December 2021 amounted to RUB 1.8 trillion. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the ticker "SSA" on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the ticker "AFKS" on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 211792 
EQS News ID:  1522903 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 29, 2022 11:50 ET (16:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
