Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2022) - Nova Real Estate Agency, a leading agency in Orlando, Florida, is pleased to announce that it has set a new record for the highest real estate sale in the company's history and surrounding area.

Orlando record setting home

The stunning property, located in the exclusive neighborhood of Orlando, Florida, was purchased for $6.475 million. The luxurious home sits on almost 3/4 of an acre on Lake Tibet and has 170 feet of waterfront and a new covered dock with a boat slip and two lifts for personal watercraft. It features five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a range of top-of-the-line amenities, such as a state-of-the-art kitchen, a lavish outdoor pool, and a spacious outdoor entertaining area.

The Leading Agent on the sale, Lafayette Britto, said, "We are thrilled to have achieved such a significant milestone. This record-breaking sale is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, as well as the increasing demand for high-quality real estate in Orlando, Florida. We are confident that this success will continue to drive our growth and success in the future."

Nova Real Estate is a full-service company with a strong track record of helping clients buy and sell properties in the Orlando area. With a team of experienced agents and a wide range of resources, Nova Real Estate is committed to providing exceptional service and achieving outstanding results for its clients.

For more information about Nova Real Estate and Lafayette Britto, as well as their record-breaking real estate sale, please visit their website at https://lafayettebritto.com/.

