Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced with great sorrow the December 25 passing of Everest Board Director John Arthur Weber.

"It has been an honor for me and my fellow Directors to serve alongside John," said Joseph V. Taranto, Everest Chairman. "John's contributions to Everest's success over the past two decades have been invaluable. He was so proud to be part of Everest and believed deeply in our vision. Everest is a better company because of his counsel, warmth, and kind spirit. We are privileged to have had such a wonderful colleague and friend."

Weber was elected to the Everest board of directors in 2003, serving as Chairman of the investment committee for 18 years. Over his distinguished five-decade long career as an investment analyst and manager of mutual funds and pension fund assets, Weber held a variety of roles culminating in Senior Vice President and President of State House Capital Management. He was also Chairman of Aviva Plc's North American Investment Management group. In retirement, Weber was the managing partner of Copley Square Capital.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Weber served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant and tank platoon leader in an armored cavalry regiment in Vietnam. He served on the Boards of Morley Fund Management of London and Pilot Insurance of Toronto. Weber was an advocate of higher education and served as an Adjunct Instructor in Finance and Investments at both the University of Hartford and the University of Connecticut.

"We are all heartbroken by the passing of our friend and share our deepest sympathies with John's family, including his wife Nancy, son Timothy, his grandson Nicholas and his many nieces, nephews and friends," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President and CEO. "John epitomized Everest's culture. He was thoughtful, intelligent, and kind. He brought a special brand of humility and wisdom to our work together. He led an exemplary life of service and his dedication to his family, country and profession is inspiring. John's legacy is exceptional, and he will be greatly missed and never forgotten."

