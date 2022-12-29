Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt schnelle Reaktion könnte sich auszahlen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DM8G ISIN: CA34416E8743 Ticker-Symbol: FKC0 
Tradegate
29.12.22
15:59 Uhr
0,290 Euro
-0,016
-5,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2680,31222:48
0,2690,31022:00
ACCESSWIRE
29.12.2022 | 22:38
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Focus Graphite, Inc.: Focus Graphite Closes Private Placement

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV:FMS) ("Focus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for total gross proceeds of $842,616.00.

As part of the Offering, the Company issued 988,640 common shares on a flow-through basis (the "Flow-Through Share") at a price of $0.65 per Flow-Through Share and 500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one (1) common share at a price of $0.65 per common share until December 29, 2023.

The securities issued in connection with the closing of the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on April 30, 2023.

The Offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife flake graphite deposit located 27 km south of Fermont, Québec. In a second stage, to meet Quebec stakeholder interests of transformation within the province and to add shareholder value. Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc.

For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Focus Graphite Investor Contact:

Focus Graphite Inc.
Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean
CFO
(613) 581-4040
jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

Kimberly Darlington
Investor Relations
kdarlington@focusgraphite.com
514-771-3398

SOURCE: Focus Graphite, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733599/Focus-Graphite-Closes-Private-Placement

FOCUS GRAPHITE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.