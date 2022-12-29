Jade Leader Corp.: Jade Leader Begins Sales of Jades from its DJ Project, Washington State

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader", or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on an initial sale of nephrite Jade recovered at the DJ project during its October 2022 pilot scale sampling program (See press Release NR-22-06, November 15, 2022).

An initial 5.02 kilo block of the DJ project white/green nephrite Jade has been sold as a "family stone" for gross proceeds of US$1,004 setting a price of US$200/kilo for this rough material. The client purchased the stone in order to create a personal collection of jewelry. The Company has arranged through a third party carver for 4 bangles to be custom carved from this unique, ethically sourced white green Jade (Figure 1), to begin the family series for four family members across three generations.

"As part of developing a true ethical and mindful mine to market model, this first sale validates that demand for truly meaningful product is out there," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "The majority of gem materials naturally occur in very small sizes and are not shareable from a single stone. Jade, however, occurs in such sizes that full, personalized suites of jewelry, carvings or other beautiful, meaningful objects can be sourced from a single block. This is a unique opportunity that goes beyond the typical piecemeal approach to jewelry, and one that the Company is intent on pursuing as materials are extracted and processed for marketing and sale purposes."

Figure 1: Left to right, 4 initial bangles cut from single block, and remaining material for future works owned by the client. 4 custom bangles, third party cut on behalf of family. Right: remaining materials from bangle cutting returned to client for future pendants, earrings or other jade works as family circumstances demand.

The Company has also begun to upload additional Washington State white/green jade rough material and finished pieces on its virtual gallery/sales website at jadeleader.shop.

Over the coming period, the Company will remain focused on preparing, cutting and uploading new materials to its virtual gallery/sales site, preparation and cutting of its Washington State phenomenal Jade and preparation of trade materials for publication.

About Jade and Jade Leader Corp.

Recent articles suggest that the international Jade market is now larger than the better-known worldwide market for rough diamonds, without any participation in the space by publicly listed Companies prior to the formation of Jade Leader Corp.

Jade Leader Corp, with a Board of Directors having over 120 years of combined experience as mineral exploration geologists with proven track records of discoveries, is led by Jean Pierre Jutras, B.Sc. Hons Geology, P.Geol who is also an internationally recognized Jade carver with over 30 years of experience.

Jade leader is leveraging this unique combination of mineral exploration expertise and Jade carving knowledge to build a portfolio of 6 Jade exploration properties on which Nephrite Jade, with various characteristics, has now been identified in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions in the USA.

