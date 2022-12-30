DKSH Management Ltd.
Key word(s): Corporate Action/Mergers & Acquisitions
Media release
Zurich, Switzerland - On December 29, 2022, DKSH Holding AG and Mr. Pascal Raffy, owner of 75% of the share capital of Bovet Fleurier SA, have agreed on the sale of DKSH Holding AG's 25% stake in Bovet Fleurier SA to Mr. Pascal Raffy. The transaction does not materially affect DKSH's profit and loss statement.
