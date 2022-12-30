Anzeige
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Stuttgart
30.12.22
08:06 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2022 | 08:10
Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
27 February 2023Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022
23 March 2023Audited financial statements for the year 2022
25 April 2023Sustainability report for the year 2022
22 May 2023Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023
21 August 2023Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023
20 November 2023Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023

On 14 April 2023, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


