Klaipedos Nafta: AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2023

AB Klaipedos nafta interim financial information for the six months of 2023 will be released on 18 August 2023.

AB Klaipedos nafta (further - KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2023 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information 27 February 2023 Unaudited financial statements for the year 2022 24 March 2023 Audited financial statements for the year 2022 25 April 2023 Sustainability report for the year 2022 22 May 2023 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2023 18 August 2023 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2023 20 November 2023 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2023

On 28 April 2023, the Company convened an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





