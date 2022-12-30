Das Instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2023

The instrument M8G MT0000580101 MGI-MEDIA+GAMES INV. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2023



Das Instrument AT9 SE0009242175 SEATWIRL AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.01.2023

The instrument AT9 SE0009242175 SEATWIRL AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 02.01.2023

