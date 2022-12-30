Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHJM ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Ticker-Symbol: 6UZ 
Stuttgart
30.12.22
09:18 Uhr
0,402 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.12.2022 | 08:31
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2022

DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2022

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2022 30-Dec-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

30 December 2022

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2022

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR") the Ethical Housing Investor and developer, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 September 2022.

Highlights

-- Net Asset Value (NAV) down 0.5% to 97.5p per share (31 March 2022 - 98p per share)

-- 100% of Specialist Supported Housing rents collected

-- Loss of GBP36,749

-- Welcome new strategic investor, Vengrove

Chief Executive's Statement

Pax Homes have been well received in the market and we are in active discussions with a number of local authorities, charities and housing associations to build out the first developments in Dorset, Kent and Norfolk.

The last three months of the year has seen an increase in borrowing costs and a softening in the residential property market. However, this has had the effect of bringing more suitable sites to the market which will enable us to engage with new local authorities and partners in Yorkshire, Midlands and East of England.

During 2022 we have had discussions with a number of investors who we could work in concert with to support the growth of the company. We were delighted to announce on the 23 December 2022 that Vengrove, a real estate investment and advisory firm had acquired 250,000 ordinary shares (approx. 6.66%) in the Company.

We look forward to working with them in 2023 and will be writing to shareholders early next year to outline our plans.

Joe McTaggart

Chief Executive

Consolidated Income Statement

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2022 

6 Months to          Year ended 
                               6 Months to 
                        30 September          31 March 
                        2022     30 September 2021 
                                        2022 
                           GBP       GBP     GBP 
 
                         57,699    65,063      93,455 
Rent received 
Cost of sales                  -      (1,334)      (1,549) 
Gross Profit                  57,699    63,729      91,906 
 
Increase in property values           -      35,000      185,000 
Other Income                  332     28        12,500 
Administrative Expenses 
                        (94,334)   (130,351)     (242,474) 
 
Depreciation                  -      -         - 
                        ____________ ____________   ____________ 
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)             (36,303)   (31,594)     (46,932) 
Exceptional item                -      (168,794)     (168,794) 
Interest receivable and similar income     -      -         61 
Interest payable                (383)    (289)       (478) 
                        ____________ ____________   ____________ 
PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION          (36,686)   (200,677)     (122,279) 
Taxation                    63      -         17 
 
Loss on disposal of fixed assets & depreciation -      -         - 
                        ____________ ____________   ____________ 
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD     (36,749)   (200,677)     (122,296) 
 
Other comprehensive income           -      -         - 
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD    (36,749)   (200,677)     (122,296)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 September 2022 

30 September 2022      30 September 2021  31 March 2022 
                      GBP     GBP      GBP     GBP      GBP     GBP 
 
FIXED ASSETS 
Investment Property                 2,750,000       3,250,000       2,750,000 
 
CURRENT ASSETS 
Cash at Bank                829,352        412,472        949,249 
Debtors and Prepayments          117,350        5,268         42,107 
 
CREDITORS 
Amounts falling due within one year    (20,248)        (26,917)       (25,155) 
 
NET CURRENT ASSETS                  926,454        390,823        966,201 
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES        3,676,454       3,640,823       3,716,201 
 
Provision for Liabilities              -           -           - 
 
Amounts falling due over one year          (16,000)        (22,004)       (19,000) 
 
NET ASSETS                      3,660,454       3,618,819       3,697,201 
 
CAPITAL AND RESERVES 
Called up share capital               187,754        187,754        187,754 
Share Premium                    3,505,154       3,505,154       3,505,154 
Fair Value Reserve                  1,416,019       1,223,519       1,416,019 
Retained Earnings                  (1,448,473)      (1,297,608)      (1,411,726) 
                           3,660,454       3,618,819       3,697,201

Consolidated Cash Flows

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2022 

30 September 30 September 31 March 
 
                         2022     2021     2022 
                         GBP      GBP      GBP 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Cash generated from operations          (116,928)  (237,126)  (359,185) 
Interest paid                  (301)    (250)    (478) 
Tax paid                     -      -      (6) 
Net cash from operating activities        (117,229)  (237,376)  (359,669) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchase of investment property         -      -      - 
Sale of tangible fixed assets          -      -      - 
Sale of fixed asset investments         -      -      12,500 
Sale of investment property           -      -      650,000 
Interest received                332     -      61 
Net cash from investing activities        332     -      662,561 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
New loans in year                -      -      - 
Loan repayments in year             (3,000)   (1,997)   (5,000) 
Share issue                   -      -      - 
Share buyback                  -      -      - 
Net cash from financing activities        (3,000)   (1,997)   (5,000) 
 
Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (119,897)  (239,373)  297,892 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 949,249   651,357   651,357 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period    829,352   411,984   949,249

The above figures have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD04QG09 
Category Code: IR 
TIDM:     WAFR 
LEI Code:   213800CJV93R1FPNT553 
Sequence No.: 212157 
EQS News ID:  1523833 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523833&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

WALLS & FUTURES REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.