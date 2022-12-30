DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2022

30 December 2022

WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC

("Walls & Futures" or the "Company")

Half Year Results for the period to 30 September 2022

Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR") the Ethical Housing Investor and developer, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months to 30 September 2022.

Highlights

-- Net Asset Value (NAV) down 0.5% to 97.5p per share (31 March 2022 - 98p per share)

-- 100% of Specialist Supported Housing rents collected

-- Loss of GBP36,749

-- Welcome new strategic investor, Vengrove

Chief Executive's Statement

Pax Homes have been well received in the market and we are in active discussions with a number of local authorities, charities and housing associations to build out the first developments in Dorset, Kent and Norfolk.

The last three months of the year has seen an increase in borrowing costs and a softening in the residential property market. However, this has had the effect of bringing more suitable sites to the market which will enable us to engage with new local authorities and partners in Yorkshire, Midlands and East of England.

During 2022 we have had discussions with a number of investors who we could work in concert with to support the growth of the company. We were delighted to announce on the 23 December 2022 that Vengrove, a real estate investment and advisory firm had acquired 250,000 ordinary shares (approx. 6.66%) in the Company.

We look forward to working with them in 2023 and will be writing to shareholders early next year to outline our plans.

Joe McTaggart

Chief Executive

Consolidated Income Statement

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2022

6 Months to Year ended 6 Months to 30 September 31 March 2022 30 September 2021 2022 GBP GBP GBP 57,699 65,063 93,455 Rent received Cost of sales - (1,334) (1,549) Gross Profit 57,699 63,729 91,906 Increase in property values - 35,000 185,000 Other Income 332 28 12,500 Administrative Expenses (94,334) (130,351) (242,474) Depreciation - - - ____________ ____________ ____________ OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) (36,303) (31,594) (46,932) Exceptional item - (168,794) (168,794) Interest receivable and similar income - - 61 Interest payable (383) (289) (478) ____________ ____________ ____________ PROFIT/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXATION (36,686) (200,677) (122,279) Taxation 63 - 17 Loss on disposal of fixed assets & depreciation - - - ____________ ____________ ____________ PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE FINANCIAL PERIOD (36,749) (200,677) (122,296) Other comprehensive income - - - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD (36,749) (200,677) (122,296)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

30 September 2022

30 September 2022 30 September 2021 31 March 2022 GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP GBP FIXED ASSETS Investment Property 2,750,000 3,250,000 2,750,000 CURRENT ASSETS Cash at Bank 829,352 412,472 949,249 Debtors and Prepayments 117,350 5,268 42,107 CREDITORS Amounts falling due within one year (20,248) (26,917) (25,155) NET CURRENT ASSETS 926,454 390,823 966,201 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,676,454 3,640,823 3,716,201 Provision for Liabilities - - - Amounts falling due over one year (16,000) (22,004) (19,000) NET ASSETS 3,660,454 3,618,819 3,697,201 CAPITAL AND RESERVES Called up share capital 187,754 187,754 187,754 Share Premium 3,505,154 3,505,154 3,505,154 Fair Value Reserve 1,416,019 1,223,519 1,416,019 Retained Earnings (1,448,473) (1,297,608) (1,411,726) 3,660,454 3,618,819 3,697,201

Consolidated Cash Flows

For the Six-Month Period to 30 September 2022

30 September 30 September 31 March 2022 2021 2022 GBP GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations (116,928) (237,126) (359,185) Interest paid (301) (250) (478) Tax paid - - (6) Net cash from operating activities (117,229) (237,376) (359,669) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment property - - - Sale of tangible fixed assets - - - Sale of fixed asset investments - - 12,500 Sale of investment property - - 650,000 Interest received 332 - 61 Net cash from investing activities 332 - 662,561 Cash flows from financing activities New loans in year - - - Loan repayments in year (3,000) (1,997) (5,000) Share issue - - - Share buyback - - - Net cash from financing activities (3,000) (1,997) (5,000) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (119,897) (239,373) 297,892 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 949,249 651,357 651,357 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 829,352 411,984 949,249

The above figures have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The Directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, contact:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171

Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive

Website www.wallsandfutures.com

Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)

Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656

