DJ China New Higher Education Group Won Three Awards, Recognized for Outstanding Performance and Comprehensive Strength

EQS Newswire / 30/12/2022 / 15:00 UTC+8

China New Higher Education Group Won Three Awards, Recognized for Outstanding Performance and Comprehensive Strength

(30 December 2022 - Hong Kong) China New Higher Education Group Limited ("China New Higher Education Group", together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Group", stock code: 2001.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group won three awards in December 2022, including "Sustainability Award of the Year" by Gelonghui, and "Best Small and Medium Cap Company Award" and "Best IR Team Award" of the "Embracing 2023 - 7th Zhitong Finance Capital Market Annual Meeting" which was co-organized by Zhitong Finance, Royalflush Finance and China Galaxy Securities, representing the recognition of the Group's outstanding performance and comprehensive strength by the industry and the capital market.

"Sustainability Award of the Year" by Gelonghui

The 7th "2023 Global Investment Carnival", organized by Gelonghui, was grandly opened on December 16. The conference received chief cooperation support from Ping An, as well as co-sponsorship of Chinese Securities Association of Hong Kong, HKIRA and other professional associations, enjoying high professionalism and reputation in the industry.

The Group won the "Sustainability Award of the Year" of the "Ginger Award" for Selection of Outstanding Listed Companies in Greater China, in recognition of the Group's outstanding performance in environmental, social and corporate governance. Such award was also granted to well-known enterprises such as Ping An and utility corporations. The award is highly in line with the Group's sustainable and high-quality development strategy, indicating that the Group's sustainable development capability is further recognized by the market.

"Best Small and Medium Cap Company Award" and "Best IR Team Award" jointly awarded by Zhitong Finance, Royalflush Finance and China Galaxy Securities

On December 19, the "Embracing 2023 - 7th Zhitong Finance Capital Market Annual Meeting", co-organized by Zhitong Finance, Royalflush Finance and China Galaxy Securities, opened in Hangzhou. China New Higher Education Group was awarded the "Best Small and Medium Cap Company Award" in recognition of the Group's sound operation and great potential among listed companies with a market capitalization within HKD10 billion; meanwhile, the IR Department of the Group was awarded the "Best IR Team Award" by Zhitong Finance in recognition of its outstanding investor relations management.

The Group's IR Department received the award on-site and held offline roadshow meetings with dozens of investors to deliver the achievements of the Group's high-quality development on an ongoing basis.

China New Higher Education Group has been focusing on the higher vocational education for 23 years, always adhering to "Student-oriented" and unswervingly taking the road of high-quality development. With the mission of "Striving for the career achievements and life happiness of students", the Group has been committing to the educational philosophy of "strengthening morality through education, teaching students according to their aptitude, and studying for the sake of application", and continuously strengthening the connotative construction of faculty, teaching and research, employment and entrepreneurship, practical training conditions, student experience, campus environment and social services, in particular, the precise investment in teaching, employment and service experience that the students and teachers are most concerned about, which have improved the capability of talent cultivation, integrated service and education into all aspects, continuously improved the brand efficiency, and significantly enhanced the strength of school operation. The wining of the three capital market awards by China New Higher Education Group fully demonstrates the recognition and affirmation of the Group's comprehensive strength, brand value and development prospects from the market.

China New Higher Education Group said that in the future, the Group will continue to follow the path of high-quality development, strengthen the attributes of a top-performing utilities stock in the Hong Kong stock market and adhere to "Student-oriented" to deliver high-quality technical and skilled talents with innovative spirit and practical capability, trustworthy and social responsibility for the society, create greater value for the society and provide education that satisfies the people.

-End -

About China New Higher Education Group Limited

China New Higher Education Group is a leading higher vocational education group in China with more than 20 years of higher vocational education experience. The Group focuses on providing high-quality higher vocational education in various fields and is committed to cultivating application-oriented and high-quality technical skill talents for the country, helping students gain high-level employability and achieve a wonderful life. As a leader in high-quality employment, the Group has won the title of the "Top 50 National Employment" awarded by the MOE with an average employment rate of approximately 98%, much higher than the national average. The Group's network of schools has covered Yunnan, Heilongjiang, Hubei, Gansu, Guizhou, Henan and Guangxi provinces.

The Group has become a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index and the Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index in the Hang Seng Composite Index Series in August 2017, and has been included as a constituent stock of the MSCI China Small Cap Index in November 2017 and included as a constituent stock of Shenzhen and Hong Kong Stock Connect in March 2018. File: China New Higher Education Group Won Three Awards, Recognized for Outstanding Performance and Comprehensive Strength

30/12/2022 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523891&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)