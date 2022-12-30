China Huadian has connected a 120 MW solar plant to the grid in the Tibetan city of Nagqu, which has an average altitude of 4,500 meters. The installation is reportedly the largest PV project in Tibet.China Huadian Corp., a state-owned power generator in China, has commissioned a 120 MW solar plant in Tibet. The PV installation, which has already started producing electricity, is reportedly the largest in the Chinese region. It is located in Nagqu, which is situated at an average altitude of 4,500 meters above sea level. China Huadian invested CNY 890 million ($127.8 million) in the project, according ...

