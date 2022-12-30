The Zimbabwean government has agreed to guarantee viable power tariffs to 27 solar projects by independent power producers (IPPs). Developers are set to build 997.9 MW of capacity, with a total investment of around $1 billion.Zimbabwe has announced a government implementation agreement (GIA) to expedite the commissioning of 27 solar IPP installations. The 1 GW of projects range from 5 MW arrays to 100 MW solar parks and will cost about $1 billion in total. The government has promised to help make the IPP projects bankable. The GIA includes a project development support agreement, a power purchase ...

