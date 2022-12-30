Anzeige
30.12.2022
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

London, December 20

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company announces that it is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have in the period leading up to the announcement of its half-yearly report for the period ended 30 November 2022 has previously been notified to the London Stock Exchange via a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

James Poole
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

30 December 2022

