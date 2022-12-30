Anzeige
Freitag, 30.12.2022
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
30.12.2022
ChallengerX Plc - Result of AGM

London, December 30

30 December 2022

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX", or the "Company")

Result of AGM

ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), announces that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

ChallengerX plc
Olivia Edwards, CEOOlivia@challengerx.io
John May, Chairmanjohn@challengerx.io
Nicholas Lyth, CFO
First Sentinel Corporate Finance
AQSE Corporate Adviser Brian Stockbridge / Jenny Liu		+44 203 989 2222
© 2022 PR Newswire
