ChallengerX Plc - Result of AGM
London, December 30
30 December 2022
ChallengerX plc
("ChallengerX", or the "Company")
Result of AGM
ChallengerX (AQUIS: CXS), announces that at the Annual General Meeting, which was held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.
