Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.12.2022 | 12:36
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CCTV.com: The final competition for the 2nd China International Chinese Garment Design Contest launched today

JINAN, China, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of cultural confidence and the revival of traditional culture, China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition came into being and pioneered in the design and promotion in the field of Chinese Clothing. Chinese clothing refers to ceremonial clothing with Chinese historical and cultural genes, spiritual style and contemporary aesthetics. Its style is rooted in traditional Chinese culture, inherits Chinese national traits and reflects the positive spirit of the times in contemporary society. It has a distinctive recognition and is suitable for many occasions, such as, international exchange, cultural exchange, trade and commerce, as well as festivals, rituals and other ceremonial.

On December 30, the 2nd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition Award ceremony with the theme of "Yi Chang Fashion", will be held in Jinan of Shandong Province and will be broadcast by CCTV.com, as the designated media. The event is under the special guidance of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, and co-guided by Department of Industry and Information Technology of Shandong Province, Shandong Provincial Education Department, Nishan World Center for Confucian and Shandong People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Co-sponsored by China Fashion Association, Shandong Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, Shandong radio and TV station and Shandong Fashion Association.

Since the competition was launched in May 2022, a total of 1,423 entries were received from both domestic and international sources. After serious, conscientious and professional judging, a total of 25 works were selected from the 1,423 entries. The designers will present their design works at the event in demonstrating to the world the young generation of Chinese designers' love for Chinese traditional culture and their responsibility for cultural inheritance.

The 2nd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition in 2022 will reflect the essence and charm of traditional Chinese clothing, and promote the integration of designers and the fashion industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-final-competition-for-the-2nd-china-international-chinese-garment-design-contest-launched-today-301711361.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.