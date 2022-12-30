CCTV.com: The final competition for the 2nd China International Chinese Garment Design Contest launched today

JINAN, China, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the context of cultural confidence and the revival of traditional culture, China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition came into being and pioneered in the design and promotion in the field of Chinese Clothing. Chinese clothing refers to ceremonial clothing with Chinese historical and cultural genes, spiritual style and contemporary aesthetics. Its style is rooted in traditional Chinese culture, inherits Chinese national traits and reflects the positive spirit of the times in contemporary society. It has a distinctive recognition and is suitable for many occasions, such as, international exchange, cultural exchange, trade and commerce, as well as festivals, rituals and other ceremonial.

On December 30, the 2nd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition Award ceremony with the theme of "Yi Chang Fashion", will be held in Jinan of Shandong Province and will be broadcast by CCTV.com, as the designated media. The event is under the special guidance of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, and co-guided by Department of Industry and Information Technology of Shandong Province, Shandong Provincial Education Department, Nishan World Center for Confucian and Shandong People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. Co-sponsored by China Fashion Association, Shandong Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, Shandong radio and TV station and Shandong Fashion Association.

Since the competition was launched in May 2022, a total of 1,423 entries were received from both domestic and international sources. After serious, conscientious and professional judging, a total of 25 works were selected from the 1,423 entries. The designers will present their design works at the event in demonstrating to the world the young generation of Chinese designers' love for Chinese traditional culture and their responsibility for cultural inheritance.

The 2nd China International Chinese Clothing Design Competition in 2022 will reflect the essence and charm of traditional Chinese clothing, and promote the integration of designers and the fashion industry.

