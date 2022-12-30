Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that its LumberHeads snack brand has expanded its product line with the addition of our Sea Salt flavour that has reached the shelves of its retail partners.



"We are pleased to announce continued organic growth with our LumberHeads snack brand, and the additional listing of a second product SKU at Sobeys locations, particularly in our brands hometown of Milton, Ontario," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly Food Group. "We continue to scale and operationalize our brands through our shared services model to accelerate product development, market growth, and product launches. In the short time since our acquisition of LumberHeads we have organically grown the brand from four (4) retail locations to over seventy (70) throughout southern Ontario as we continue to expand our distribution points monthly. We anticipate continued accelerated sales growth, product development (additional flavours) and continued adoption in our retail distribution network(s) throughout 2023. We will continue to drive additional market share, product adoption, and sales revenue as we grow our LumberHeads snack brand."

Happy Belly is pleased with the customer adoption it has received for its LumberHeads brand. Made with high quality ingredients that are Canadian sourced, being dairy free, peanut free, gluten free and kosher, our accelerated product development cycle will continue to drive market share as we drive sales growth into future quarters. Our roadmap for LumberHeads is just getting started.





About Happy Belly Food Group





Brand Portfolio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6625/149884_7bdf7116a4ab9af4_001full.jpg.

For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com , www.YamChops.com , www.LumberHeads.com , www.HealWellness.ca , www.LettuceLoveCafe.com , www.LadyGlazeDoughnuts.com , www.PirhoGrill.com, and www.HappyBellyFG.com .

Happy Belly Food Group

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT:

www: www.happybellyfg.com or email hello@happybellyfg.com



