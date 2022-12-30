Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ("Oracle" or the "Company") announces that it is changing its financial year end from December 31 to March 31. As a result, the Company will file an additional interim report as at December 31, 2022 and will report audited financial results for a 15-month transition year from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 (with a comparative of the 12 months ended December 31, 2021). Afterwards, the Company will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a March 31 year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of June, September, December and March each year.

This change of financial year-end facilitates the audit process given the great demand for audit services with the December 31 year end.

The notice for the change in financial year-end required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a Canadian reporting issuer, holding certain interests in other mining companies.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149886