Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Polyplank AB (publ) is removed (707/22)

On December 12, 2022, the shares in Polyplank AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only two members, which could result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. Today, December 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information that one new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, which now therefore consists of three members. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Polyplank AB (publ) (POLY, ISIN code SE0005569290, order book ID 087179) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB