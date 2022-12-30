Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA0B ISIN: SE0005569290 Ticker-Symbol: PP7 
Frankfurt
30.12.22
12:30 Uhr
0,004 Euro
+0,001
+16,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYPLANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYPLANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.12.2022 | 15:34
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Polyplank AB (publ) is removed (707/22)

On December 12, 2022, the shares in Polyplank AB (publ) (the "Company") were
given observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors
consisted of only two members, which could result in substantial uncertainty
regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

Today, December 30, 2022, the Company issued a press release with information
that one new member had been elected to the Company's board of directors, which
now therefore consists of three members. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the
observation status for the shares in Polyplank AB (publ) (POLY, ISIN code
SE0005569290, order book ID 087179) shall be removed with immediate effect. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
POLYPLANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.