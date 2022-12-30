EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG Announcement on the Change in Share Capital of H-Share Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 30 December 2022 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published an announcement on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with regard to the Change in Share Capital of H-Share. The details are set out as follows:

Progress of the repurchase of H-shares: During the month of December 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,843,600 H-shares, representing 0.019% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 26.55 per share and the lowest price of HKD 25.60 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 48,228,570. Since the commencement of repurchase of H-shares in July 2022 and as at the end of December 2022, the Company has cumulatively repurchased a total of 14,970,200 H-shares, representing 0.158% of the total share capital of the Company, with the highest price of HKD 27.80 per share and the lowest price of HKD 19.74 per share, and the amount paid was HKD 363,792,662.52 (inclusive of expenses). All the aforementioned repurchased shares have been cancelled (9,114,600 shares were cancelled during December 2022, and 5,855,600 shares were cancelled in previous months). I. Background of the repurchase of H-shares

On 28 June 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2021 and the First Class Meetings of Shareholders in 2022 considered and approved the Proposal to Grant the General Mandate to Repurchase H-Shares. II. Changes in Share Capital

As of 30 December 2022, the changes in the Company's share capital were as follows: Class of shares Before the changes

30 November 2022

Number of the current changes (shares)



After the changes

30 December 2022 Number of shares (shares) Proportion Number of repurchased shares cancelled Number of shares (shares) Proportion Listed domestic shares (A-shares) 6,308,552,654 66.72%

- 6,308,552,654 66.78% Overseas-listed shares (D-shares) 271,013,973 2.87%

-

271,013,973 2.87% Overseas-listed shares (H-shares) 2,876,146,466 30.42%

-9,114,600

2,867,031,866 30.35% Total number of shares 9,455,713,093 100.00%

-9,114,600 9,446,598,493 100.00% Note: This Announcement has been prepared in both Chinese and English. Should there be any discrepancies or misunderstandings between the two versions, the Chinese version shall prevail. IR Contact:

Haier Smart Home Hong Kong

T: +852 2169 0000

Email: ir@haier.hk Press Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sara Pinto

Sven Pauly

pi@crossalliance.de

T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 35 About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

