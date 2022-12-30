China's Three Gorges New Energy has started building the first 1 GW phase of solar-plus-storage capacity for a planned 16 GW mega-project in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert. Upon completion, the massive installation will include 8 GW of solar, 4 GW of wind, and 4 GW of upgraded coal capacity.Three Gorges New Energy has revealed that it has broken ground on a massive solar-plus-storage project in Inner Mongolia's Kubuqi Desert. Upon completion of all construction phases, the installation will feature 8 GW of solar and 300 MW/600 MWh of storage, as well as 4 GW of wind and 4 GW of upgraded coal ...

