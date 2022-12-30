Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a further tranche of its non-brokered private placement of 2,479,760 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.0525 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $130,187.

Together with the previously closed tranche announced on December 22, 2022, the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,965,473 Common Shares at a price of $0.0525 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $208,187 (the "Common Share Offering").

Certain directors and officers of the Company also participated in this tranche of the Common Share Offering by acquiring an aggregate of 929,760 Common Shares at a price of $0.0525 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $48,812. Each subscription by an Insider is considered to be a "related party transaction" for purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Common Share Offering as the details of the Common Share Offering and the participation therein by each "related party" of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the closing, and the Company wished to close the Common Share Offering on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements available under MI 61-101. The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement in section 5.4 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization. Additionally, the Company is exempt from minority shareholder approval requirement in section 5.6 of MI 61-101 in reliance on section 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is not more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The Common Share Offering was made by way of private placement in Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities issued through this additional tranche of the Common Share Offering and the initial tranche of the Common Share Offering are subject to a statutory four-month hold periods expiring on April 30, 2023 and April 23, 2022 respectively.

The Company hopes to close an additional tranche(s) before January 13, 2023. The TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved an offering with a maximum total gross proceeds of up to $500,000 of Common Shares at a price of $0.0525 per Common Share from the Common Share Offering and up to $400,000 of common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares"), with each Flow-Through Share qualifying as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), at a price of $0.0625 per Flow-Through Share (the "Flow-Through Offering", together with the Common Share Offering, (the "Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $900,000, including the Common Share Offerings closed to date.

The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. No commission was paid on the closed private placement; however, the Company may pay a cash commission of 6% of the gross proceeds on certain of the future subscriptions. Details will be confirmed on closing of each tranche.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Common Share Offering will be used by the Company for corporate and general working capital purposes, and an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the sale of Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur or be deemed to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the Aureus Gold projects located in Nova Scotia.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius also holds two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

