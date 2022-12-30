PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 30 December 2022 - 5.40 PM

Nextensa NV/SA: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nextensa NV (the "Company") publishes the following information (i) as during the past month the double voting right has been granted to several shares in the Company (in accordance with article 28 of the articles of association) and (ii) following a request for dematerialisation of registered shares (with double voting rights).

Situation as at 30 December 2022:

Total share capital: EUR 109,997,148.34

Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 10,002,102

Number of securities with double voting rights: 1,797,819(1)

Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 11,799,921



On the basis of this information, the shareholders of the Company can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the articles of association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.

(1) 204 of these 1,797,819 shares giving the right to double voting rights in principle are held by a subsidiary of the Company. The voting rights attached to these 204 shares have therefore been suspended

For more information



Michel Van Geyte

Chief Executive Officer

+32 3 238 98 77

michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

About Nextensa

Nextensa NV/SA is a mixed real estate investor and developer. The company's investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (46%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 30/09/2022 of approximately €1.35 billion. As a developer, Nextensa is mainly active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of more than 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate patrimony consisting of the revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential units.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 541.1 million (at 30/09/2022).





