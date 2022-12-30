Anzeige
Freitag, 30.12.2022

WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Tradegate
30.12.22
13:58 Uhr
33,685 Euro
-0,500
-1,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,59033,69516:11
0,0000,00016:30
GlobeNewswire
30.12.2022 | 18:10
96 Leser

(0)

Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to special dividend in Equinor ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA (EQNR,
NO0010096985) published on October 28, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

EQNR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of USD 0.70 per share,
effective January 9, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1110057
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
