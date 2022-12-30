Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") is pleased to report that all matters were approved at the Company's Annual General shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting") held on December 30, 2022. At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders re-elected all of the Company's current board of directors, Arturo Prestamo Elizondo, Carlos Alberto Silva Ramos, Federico Villasenor, Roland Lohner, Larry Okada and Barry Girling, and approved the appointment of the Company's auditor, Deloitte LLP. The Company's shareholders also approved the adoption of a new 10% rolling stock option plan in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Latin America, with a primary focus on silver and zinc, but also including lead and copper. The Company currently has four producing projects which include the Zimapan mine in Mexico and recently the Caballo Blanco mine, the Bolivar mine (45% interest) and Porco mine (45%). The Company also has a 100% interest in the San Lucas ore sourcing and trading business. The Company holds three exploration properties in its mineral property portfolio, being the La Pechuga Property (Mexico), the Santa Gorgonia Prospect (Mexico) and the Soracaya Prospect (Bolivia).

