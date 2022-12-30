Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Kure Technologies Inc. (TSXV: KUR.H) ("Kure" or the "Company") announces that, due to staff medical and bereavement issues, it has encountered delays in completing its audited financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2022. As a result, the Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator of the Company, and expects to be granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), pursuant to National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Under the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares, however, the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and directors and such other officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, may not trade in securities of the Company until such time as the Company files its audited consolidated financial statements, its management's discussion and analysis as well as the CEO and CFO certificates, for the year ended August 31, 2022 (the "Required Documents"), which were to be filed on December 29, 2022.

The Company currently expects to file the Required Documents on or before January 13, 2023, and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until then, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203 for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release.

For further information, please contact:

Igor Keselman

905-660-8100

