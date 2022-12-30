Anzeige
Freitag, 30.12.2022
WKN: A0X9L2 ISIN: CA27986R1010 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Rock Edge Resources Ltd.: Rock Edge Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / Rock Edge Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rock Edge") (CSE:REDG) announces the resignation of Twila Jensen, effective immediately. Management would like to thank Twila for her services and wishes her well in her future endeavors.

Rock Edge would also like to announce the appointment of Mr. Christiam Timmins as a director of the Company. Mr. Timmins is an experienced, active investor in private placement and capital markets who is well known for his quality, in-depth research into mining and exploration companies. With over 20 years in the oil and gas industry, he has gained experience in operations consultation, project planning, team building, and company collaboration while working with companies like Tourmaline Oil, FMC and IPS Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Desjardins
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Phone #604-808-3156
Email: info@rockedgeresources.com

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rock Edge Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733692/Rock-Edge-Announces-Changes-to-Board-of-Directors

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
