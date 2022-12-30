Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement for gross proceeds of $55,002.

As part of the flow-through financing, Big Gold issued 916,700 flow-through shares (the "FT Share") to an existing shareholder at a price of $0.06 per FT Share.

The gross proceeds of the private placement will be used to explore the Company's Martin Kenty Project.

In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the private placement with be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

In connection with this financing, the Company paid a cash finders' fee of $4,400 and issued 73,336 finders' warrants, representing 8% cash and 8% non-transferable warrants. Completion of the private placement and payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ( the "CSE").

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty Property located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@biggold.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

