Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 28, 2022, it has closed the second and final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through-units of the Company (the "Offering") consisting of 200,000 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross aggregate proceeds of $50,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow-through" basis (each, a "Flow-Through Share") pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each full Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one non-flow-through common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.375 per Warrant Share for a period of eighteen months following the date of issuance (the "Date of Issue"). Each Warrant is subject to an acceleration provision providing that, if the closing price for the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE", or such other exchange on which the common shares may be traded at such time) is equal to or greater than $0.50 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any time after the Date of Issue, the Company can accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by disseminating a news release advising the holders of the acceleration and, in such case, the Warrants will expire on the thirtieth day after the date of such notice.

The aggregate proceeds of the first tranche (the "First Tranche") and the Final Tranche are $250,000. The Company intends to use the aggregate proceeds of the Offering for exploration expenditures at the Company's Flagship Newton Project in British Columbia.

Finders' fees of $4,000 and 16,000 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") were paid in connection with the Final Tranche in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. Collectively with the 34,400 Finder's Warrants issued in connection with the First Tranche, the Company has issued an aggregate of 50,400 Finder's Warrants under the Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share (each, a "Finder's Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Finder's Warrant Share for a period of eighteen months following the Date of Issue.

All securities issued in connection with the Final Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the Date of Issue, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities. None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C., and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CCC".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

President and Chief Executive Officer

