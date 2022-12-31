Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2022) - Project Grit is a company that has been working to combine retail tech, sales, and services with ecosystem functionality. This company has recently launched a new pre-IPO that can allow everyday people to become shareholders. Once they reach 800 more shareholders, Project Grit is also planning to introduce a revenue transparency plan, designed to embrace openness between the company and its shareholders.

Many up and coming businesses publish their data, allowing this level of transparency with the public, so that anyone can see how much money they make, view their monthly recurring revenue, and other pertinent information that potential shareholders may wish to know before investing.

"Although we are not a public company yet, we believe going transparent gives us a better story to share with our customers, consumers, and investors," explains Founder & Visionary of Project Grit, Prince D. Levine. "We believe this is one of the critical first steps required to gain confidence from the public with our end to end consumer management and commerce management approach." The company has recently hired a new team of financial analysts, as well as a chief revenue officer in order to continuously report transparent revenue reports for the public.

This supply chain management technology enablement platform is working to power countless retail commerce services nationwide. Project Grit operates under business label NowGrit, Co (formally Asdal inc), and began as a process development team for digital retail workflows and a custom software enablement team that configures direct-to-consumer sales processes for retailers. The platform is currently updating their focus to function as a fully operating ecosystem for retail sales and services.

Project Grit operations has been organized into three parent sections, which cover the entire retail commerce sector. The company works to utilize the three overarching commerce sectors in order to drive revenue forward and promote the growth of shareholders. The company is working to continue its growth, after having been awarded the number one retail tech idea on the Outlook by Retail CIO in 2020 and 2021.

As 2023 begins, the business is gearing up to launch its new audit trail process for the core company income driver, Batch Formation. In its current position, Project Grit is hosting its Pre IPO round one under the regulation CF, which gives non accredited, and smaller investors the ability to invest in growth emerging offerings like Project Grit. This initial round of pre-IPO will come to a close as they begin the new year. The launch of this new ecosystem for retail commerce will be available to shareholders and consumers within the retail marketplace chain, nationwide.

NowGrit is a retail services conglomerate that operates within its own ecosystem of retail commerce. The company was founded by Prince D. Levine, a commerce management specialist with over eight years of experience. He and his team leading Project Grit spearhead the technical communication for projects with technology-driven initiatives that have an emphasis on consumer interactions. For more information about Project Grit and their upcoming developments, visit their website.

