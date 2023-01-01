Valneva: Valneva, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, reported further heterologous booster data from an exploratory, small clinical study for its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001. The data show that a booster dose of VLA2001 was well tolerated in previously BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech)- or mRNA 1273 (Moderna)-vaccinated participants, confirming the favorable safety profile of VLA2001 seen across all studies - including in homologous or heterologous booster settings. However, in this study, an additional booster dose of VLA2001 elicited only a marginally increased neutralizing antibody response. The Company previously reported positive heterologous booster results following primary vaccination with ChAdOx1-S (AstraZeneca) in August 2022 and positive homologous booster ...

