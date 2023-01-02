Mibet, a Chinese mounting system supplier, has completed what it claims is the biggest agrivoltaic installation in Japan. The solar modules for the 4 MW project in Fukushima prefecture were installed on Mibet's agrivoltaic mounting system.Mibet has announced the successful commission of a 4 MW agrivoltaic plant in Japan. The company built the 68,000 square-meter installation on abandoned land in Fukushima prefecture. It said it is the largest agrivoltaic project in Japan to date. Seven types of grapes will be grown under the solar panels, which are mounted 2.5 meters above the ground. The project ...

